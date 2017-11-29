Sacramento Republic FC Named a Finalist for MLS Expansion

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Republic FC Chairman and CEO, Kevin Nagle, announced the team is one of four finalists named for MLS expansion.

The cities under consideration include Sacramento, Nashville, Detroit and Cincinnati.

“The leaders of the Cincinnati, Detroit, Nashville and Sacramento MLS expansion ownership groups have bold visions and innovative plans for their clubs, stadiums and their involvement in their respective communities,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Two of the four cities will be chosen for expansion spots that are expected to be announced before the end of the year.

Nagle said the following in a statement release:

“This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for. After four years of demonstrating unparalleled passion, tenacity and hard work, Sacramento is ready to secure our destiny as a Major League Soccer city. Thanks to a truly community-wide effort, Republic FC has proven our market strength, started construction on a state-of-the-art downtown stadium, and assembled a committed ownership group with deep local roots and sports expertise. We are thrilled and honored to be named a MLS expansion finalist and look forward to showcasing our bid and community next week in New York. It’s time for Sacramento to shine. It’s time to bring it home.”

Mayor Darrell Steinberg also celebrated in a statement saying “We are one step closer for our indomitable city…”