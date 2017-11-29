In today's Salute to Service we recognize Roxan Vincent. The nurse from Lodi is now California's 2017 nurse of the year. Roxan is the director of nurses at Vienna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lodi. Since she was promoted to director of nurses in 2008, she has taken Vienna from a 3-star facility to a 5-star facility. Roxan was awarded by the California Association of Health Facilities on November 13.
Salute to Service: 2017 Nurse of the Year
