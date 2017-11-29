Uber Driver Upset About Police Officer’s Response to Her Report of Sexual Harassment by a Passenger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- This time of year, Katie Yarwood's Honda is a ride-sharing, candy-cane dispensing Christmas mobile.

“People come in and they’re like, 'Oh, it smells like home. It smells like Christmas at my family’s house.' I’m like that was the goal,” Yarwood said.

Unfortunately for her, last Friday one of her Uber passengers in Folsom got way too comfortable in here.

"Started to try to talk to me about all the things he 'wanted to do to me,' and I was like, 'Bro!'" Yarwood said.

But that bro, according to Yarwood, continued to sexually harass her.

"Soliciting for sex, and he's like, 'well that's what I'm doing right now, I'm gonna take you into my house.' And I was like, 'No, you're not,'" Yarwood said.

"It was just very forced, like he was trying to force something to happen. And when he started to reach for me, I was like, 'no,'" she said.

Yarwood said she had to slap his hand away from touching her.

When they got to his house, she says he ignored her repeated orders to get out of the car.

"So I picked up my trusty can of Galde, and I was like 'Get out of my car!' I'm like, 'I will spray you with this,'" she said.

Little did she know, the can of air freshener was her only real line of defense in this situation.

Yarwood called the Folsom Police Department and reported what the man did. She even pointed out the man's apartment to the officer who came out.

But Folsom police tell FOX40 they didn't go to his door.

They never talked to him.

They didn't even make an official police report.

That's because they say what Yarwood described, while upsetting and completely inappropriate, is not a crime.

In fact, sexual harassment in itself is not a crime.

Police say they didn't even have enough to charge the man for soliciting sex.

Yarwood says what upset her even more was when the officer also told her this.

"You're a female driver, driving late at night, picking up drunk people, you put yourself at risk," she said.

So she reported it to Uber next.

They sent her a message saying that the Uber passenger had been blocked from the app, pending an investigation. And that if he was able to rejoin the app in the future, they would never be paired up again.

Yarwood says he knew what he was doing.

"He was like, 'please just don’t report me, don’t report me.' I was like, 'You should of thought about that five minutes ago. It’s an 8 minute ride,'" she said.