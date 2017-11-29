United Way Holiday Gift & Stocking Drive to Benefit Local Foster Youth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This holiday season, United Way will be holding their annual Holiday Gift & Stocking Drive as part of the United Way California Capital Region’s Square One Project, a 20-year promise to significantly increase the number of local students who graduate high school and attend college.

Katherine Elorduy and Siven Ly join Mae in the studio to show off various gifts and stockings that have already been donated for the benefit of local foster youth. The drive ends at 4:30 p.m. on November 29 at United Way’s office, 10389 Old Placerville Road, Sacramento. For more information, visit www.yourlocalunitedway.org.