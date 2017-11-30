Adopt a Pet: Camila

Darren is outside with Janna Hayes from Bradshaw Animal Shelter, and she brought along Camila. Camila is a spayed female, gray and white Pit Bull Terrier that is around three years old. She weighs approximately 45 pounds and is ready for her forever home.
Shelter Staff made the following comments about this animal:
- With that adorable face, squatty size, and soulful eyes this girl needs to be snatched up ASAP
- Would do well with a gentle and dainty male dog in the home
- This girls is as soft and gentle as they come with people
- She just melts right in to you and wants nothing more than to be in your lap and the apple of your eye
- She is a very special lady who is ready to be your family companion, loved and cherished
- Treat motivated and really wants to please
- Awesome manners with all new people she meets
- Very affectionate
- One precious, squishable, and totally amazing girl