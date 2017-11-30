Bear River High School Football Coach Diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRASS VALLEY -- There are not many teams left standing in the state high school football playoff system. But Bear River, from Grass Valley, is used to success.

Last weekend, the Bruins won their second section title in three years. But to look at the full body of work, over the past 30 years of Bear River football, one man has won a lot of battles, both on and off the field.

The shaking started more than eight years ago, but for Co-Head Coach Terry Logue, being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease wasn't going to stop him from coaching football at Bear River High School

"That's all I care about, you know. I hope I don't embarrass the players too much, but I just enjoy doing it still," Logue said.

"He's a legend," said Co-Head Coach Scott Savoie.

Savoie should know, he's been at Logue's side, both as co-head coach of the Bruins and as a friend, for a lot of years now.

Logue is one of only a handful of coaches in the Sac-Joaquin Section to have more than 200 victories, and as a tandem, the pair has enjoyed a lot of success with their teams.

It might have a lot to do with their approach -- their very loose approach to both football and life.

"Have you got some kind of stabilizer on that camera because he's going to be moving a lot," Savoie said laughing.

"Well, the jokes definitely fly, there's no doubt about it," Logue said.

"I think it's as good for the kids as it is for him. Well, him with the shaking and me not being able to hear, we're quite a crew," Savoie said.

"When I get my best shot's in he's not listening, or can't hear me. That's what I deal with on a daily basis, but it's good therapy for me," Logue said.

It's good for the team too. Bear River has had just one losing season in almost 30 years with Logue at the helm, and it came last year, so the Bruins winning the section title last weekend left the coach at a loss of words.

"We've had a lot of good wins, but that was special," Logue said.

It was special too, to be playing in December for what the Bruins hope will be a state bowl bid for the first time in school history, and never mind the 67-year-old coach who has to ride around in a golf cart at times because his legs and back are too tired, because his players and fellow coaches know what has got them here.

"He's the best defensive mind I know," Savoie said.

"Just for him to be out here every day, especially on the bad days, means a lot to the players that he loves us," said senior captain Luke Garrett.

And love doesn't even begin to tell the half of it.

"Let's put it this way. I plan on coaching next year," Logue said.

The Bruins won't know their opponent until Sunday, when the Nor-Cal parings are announced by the CIF. But judging how this pair runs things at Bear River, they don't seem to be one bit concerned about who they'll play.