Elderly Woman in Critical Condition After Three Men Rob Citrus Heights Rite Aid

CITRUS HEIGHTS — An 86-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was knocked down while she was walking into a Citrus Heights Rite Aid as three men were escaping after robbing the store’s pharmacy.

According to the Citrus Heights Police Department, the men walked into the store on Auburn Boulevard, jumped the pharmacy counter and demanded pharmacists give them various prescription drugs.

After being handed an undisclosed number of medications, the three men ran away as an elderly woman was entering the store. One of the men knocked her over, causing her to fall back and hit the ground. She lost consciousness and when first responders arrived, the woman had no pulse. First responders revived the woman and she is now at a local hospital in critical condition.

The suspects have still not been found.

They are described as three black men all 18 to 20 years old. One man was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black gloves and black and white shoes. The second suspect was seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with the number 100 across the chest and blue jeans. The third man was wearing a blue, black and grey camouflage hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Citrus Heights Police Department at (916) 727-5500.

Rite Aid has also offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the three suspects.

— Kaelyn De Leon filed this report.