TRUCKEE — Fire crews are on the scene of a helicopter crash at the Truckee Airport.

Happening Now: Crews at scene of a helicopter crash at the #Truckee Airport. More details to come — Truckee Fire (@TruckeeFire) December 1, 2017

According to airport officials, two passengers were on a private helicopter when it crashed.

The two passengers are alive, but there is no word on their conditions or if they were injured, officials said.

The two people are reportedly now on a flight to Reno.

The cause of the crash is not known.

