Mother, Daughter Killed After 16-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Driving Under the Influence Crashes into Them in Modesto

MODESTO — “I just … that’s my baby sister, and my mom, both of them gone” said Joshua Cooley, the brother and son of the victims.

His mom Sherri and sister Megan were both killed in a DUI crash Wednesday night just miles from their Modesto home.

“One person being irresponsible can cause so much pain,” said friend Brittney Macht.

The Modesto Police Department says a 16-year-old girl was allegedly under the influence, speeding down Tully Road when she crashed into Megan and Sherri’s car at Rumble Road.

Their car flipped, killing Sherri at the scene. Megan later died at an area hospital. The passengers of the suspect’s car — a 14- and 16-year-old — are OK.

“It doesn’t seem real, it’s like, I’m fine one second, and all of a sudden I’m in tears,” said friend Danna Cline.

Sherri, who was 54 years old, is described as the glue that held the family together.

“She was good to everybody, she’d help everybody do anything, she was just a wonderful person,” said Jake Cooley, Sherri’s father.

Megan was just 21 years old and was a selfless friend willing to drop everything for those in need.

“She was that friend you could call no matter what, it doesn’t matter if you’re six hours away and you need someone to pick you up, you can call Megan and she’s going to do it without hesitation” said Macht

Family wants the tragic deaths to be a lesson — don’t drive under the influence.

The driver of the car that caused the accident has been arrested and charged with two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while under the influence.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the mother and daughter’s burial costs.