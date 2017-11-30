Sacramento to be Verizon’s First Commercial Launch of 5G Wireless Service

SACRAMENTO — Verizon Communications Inc. announced that it will launch 5G wireless residential broadband services in at least three to five markets in 2018, with Sacramento being the first to receive a commercial launch in late 2018.

Verizon will have the first application of fifth generation wireless in the nation, which the provider says will provide customers with faster speeds for internet access as well as wider options for services necessary for 3D and virtual reality applications.

“I’m thrilled that Verizon has chosen Sacramento as the first market it plans to launch 5G wireless broadband service. This is the perfect complement to the vision and spirit of our previously announced public private partnership,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said. “It’s another game changing moment for our city as we demonstrate Sacramento is the leading place to be, experience, and create the future.”

Although it was announced that Sacramento will be the first market to receive 5G, details of the launch have not yet been revealed.

Residential applications of 5G wireless has been successfully trialed by Verizon in eleven markets in 2017. Verizon estimates that the initial 5G residential broadband services could reach around 30 million homes nationwide.

Kaelyn De Leon filed this report.