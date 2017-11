Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOLO COUNTY -- Traffic on northbound I-5 at County Road 99 is being rerouted due to a deadly accident that occurred around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the accident involved a woman and a big rig.

All northbound lanes have been shut down and cars are being directed around the scene.

At this time, it is not known why the woman was in the roadway.

