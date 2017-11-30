Your Weekend, November 30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae and Simone have some ideas to help you celebrate the first weekend of December, courtesy of Sacramento365.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra presents The Ghosts of Christmas Eve

Golden 1 Center

Fri 3:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Folsom Community Christmas Tree Lighting

Historic Old Folsom

Fri 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Sacred Heart Holiday Home Tour

Participating East Sacramento Homes

Fri Noon-8 p.m.; Sat 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

California International Marathon

Folsom Dam to CA State Capitol

Sun 7 a.m.

Make It A Night

100 Under 100 Art Show Opening Reception

WAL Public Market

Fri 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

WHERE TO EAT: Amaro Bistro & Bar

WHERE TO DRINK: Bottle and Barlow