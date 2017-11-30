Your Weekend, November 30

Mae and Simone have some ideas to help you celebrate the first weekend of December, courtesy of Sacramento365.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra presents The Ghosts of Christmas Eve
Golden 1 Center
Fri 3:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Folsom Community Christmas Tree Lighting
Historic Old Folsom
Fri 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Sacred Heart Holiday Home Tour
Participating East Sacramento Homes
Fri Noon-8 p.m.; Sat 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
California International Marathon
Folsom Dam to CA State Capitol
Sun 7 a.m.
Make It A Night
100 Under 100 Art Show Opening Reception
WAL Public Market
Fri 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
WHERE TO EAT: Amaro Bistro & Bar
WHERE TO DRINK: Bottle and Barlow