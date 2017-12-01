3 San Juan Unified Schools Briefly Placed on Lockdown Due to Nearby Home Burglary

SACRAMENTO — Del Campo High School, Thomas Kelley Elementary and Will Rogers Middle School were briefly placed on lockdown due to a nearby home burglary.

The shelter-in-place lockdown was lifted at all three schools at 9:45 a.m.

The burglary was reported Friday at 9:02 a.m. near 6500 Moraga Drive in the Carmichael area.

Police say the burglary was “interrupted” by a handyman inside the home during the burglary.

It is not clear if the worker was harmed during the burglary.

Authorities are searching for multiple suspects.

