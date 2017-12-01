Take a journey through Christmas in Ireland with superb dancing, traditional singing and authentic Irish traditional music celebrating the international spirit of the holiday season. Featuring world-champion Irish dancer Scott Doherty along with lead dancer Connor Reider.
An Irish Christmas, as seen on PBS, features an award-winning cast of Irish dancer, singers and musicians in a memorable night of family entertainment that sparkles with the charm and magic that only this festive time of year can bring.
A perfect family event.
More info:
An Irish Christmas
Tonight
7pm
Bob Hope Theatre, Stockton
AnIrishChristmasTour.com