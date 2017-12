Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX40 Holiday Toy DriveNow - December 8thDonate new, unwrapped toy to any Mountain Mike's or Big O Tires locationIf you donate a toy at a Mountain Mikes Pizza, you'll receive a coupon for any medium, large or mountain sized pizza!If you donate at Big O Tires, you'll receive a 4-tire rotation, alignment check and a 22 point inspection!The toys will benefit the Shriners Hospital