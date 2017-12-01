Five Men Sought in Convenience Store Robberies

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Five men are wanted in connection with a series of liquor and convenience store robberies in Sacramento County.

The robberies began Nov. 21 and have continued through Nov. 29 in both the northern and southern parts of the county.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, the suspects rob the clerk at gun point — demanding cash and cigarettes. Investigators said customers were also robbed in at least one of the incidents.

Detailed descriptions of the suspects were not provided, but they are believed to be associated with a grey or silver 2004-2006 Dodge Stratus sedan with a broken rear passenger-side window, covered in cardboard or plastic. The car is also said to have paper plates.

Anyone with information about these robberies is urged to contact the sheriff’s department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.