From Laptops to Toilet Bowls: Department of General Services Hosts Surplus Property Auction

SACRAMENTO -- The California Department of General Services held its quarterly surplus property auction Friday in Sacramento.

Curtis Holcombe made the trip from West Sacramento to Natomas to see if he could get a deal.

"I`ve been here once before," Holcombe said. "Kinda looking for a laptop."

Holcombe does not go to auctions often, so he brought a professional with him -- his brother. They two were going item by item, taking a look at what the Department of General Services had to offer.

From wine coolers and printers, and even toilet bowls, the items came from three sources: things CHP confiscates, items state departments no longer use and, most often, TSA checkpoints.

"There are a big, big, big variety of things that are out here," Holcombe said. "For some people who want to do it may be worth their while."

Whether people were looking for microscopes, or something else, Michael Liang with the DGS said it was open to everyone.

"Everybody shows up to this auction. Business owners come, people who want to come and resell it online or at the auction and individual people come," Liang said.

Until Saturday morning, Holcombe and his brother were going to continue to scout the warehouse, hopefully to find something worth bidding on.