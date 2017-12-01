Hair Toppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elk Grove’s Topper Queen! Jacquelyn (Jackie) Pometta is a Certified Hair Loss Consultant also known as the Topper Queen. Jackie is trained and certified thru Raquel, Gabor and Jon Renau Topper and Wig companies. Jackie specializes in Toppers for the hair loss or thinning hair client. Jackie volunteers at the American Cancer Society’s Free wig program for chemotherapy patients and knows first hand what the options are for chemo or alopecia clients.

I also have Toppers for the in between Chemo treatment client with at least ¼” hair growth. When you are tired of no hair style and your hair is growing in, a new wig or Topper is right for you. Visit my website @ www.JacquelynsSalon.com to see Topper ideas and videos.

More info:

Jacquelyn's Salon of Elk Grove

2475 Elk Grove Blvd. Suite 120

(916) 764-2648

JacquelynsSalon.com

Facebook: @JacquelynsSalon

Twitter: @PomettaJackie

Instagram: @Jacquelyns_Salon_EG