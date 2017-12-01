High Schoolers Raise Money for Wildfire Victims with Christmas-Themed Haunted House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- Christmas is right around the corner, but some Elk Grove high school students haven't let go of their Halloween spirit just yet.

The Pleasant Grove High School Red Cross club mixed Halloween hauntings with a holiday theme to create a "Nightmare Before Christmas" inspired haunted house.

Hundreds of students came out to the event.

The dedicated teenage volunteers dressed up for the part. From hiding in coffins to sneaking up behind guests, they never broke character. One organizer even said many of the students involved had to take their SATs Saturday but chose to be part of the event, and it paid off.

"Just to hear everyone say, 'Wow, that was an amazing event, I got really scared,' that's just what I love to hear about it," said Pleasant Grove senior Ammar Ansari.

The haunted house wasn't created just for fun. The Red Cross club plans to donate all the money they got from ticket sales to help California fire victims.