Man Wanted for Kidnapping His Ex-Girlfriend’s 1-Year-Old

STOCKTON — Stockton officers are searching for a man who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend’s 1-year-old in an act of revenge.

On Kelley Drive, near Stanfield Drive, Embry Eugene Pope was babysitting his estranged girlfriend’s daughter.

The police department reports when Pope discovered his ex-girlfriend had been dating other men he stole from the home, leaving it in disarray and taking the girl with him.

Officers later found the 1-year-old at Pope’s mother’s home and reunited the girl with her mother.

Pope, a 20-year-old black man, is at large and wanted for kidnapping. Further information about his identity has not been reported by the police department.