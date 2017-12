OAKLAND — The Oakland Fire Department reports a pier collapsed into the Oakland Estuary Friday.

Several shipping containers at the Brooklyn Basin fell into the water, prompting crews to set up an oil containment boom in case of a spill.

#OaklandFire responded with @AlamedaFireDept for a large section of pier that collapsed in the Oakland Estuary at #BrooklynBasin. Oil boom placed as a precaution after multiple shipping containers fell in water. pic.twitter.com/dUzelhH2L3 — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) December 2, 2017

The cause of the collapse has not been determined. Officials have not reported any injuries at this time.

