Road Closures for California International Marathon

SACRAMENTO — The California International Marathon comes to Sacramento on Sunday and that means several street closures.

Here is a list of some expected road closures. The following are closed streets and their expected closure times:

Watt Avenue — 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Hawthorn and Fair Oaks Boulevard — 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

University and Fair Oaks Boulevard — 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Howe Avenue — 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Carlson and J Street — 8:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Bear Flag and J Street — 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

33rd and J Street — 8:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Alhambra Boulevard — 8:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

L Street — 7:20 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

22nd and L Street — 7:20 a.m. to 1:35 p.m.

8th and L Street — 7:20 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

The Capitol Mall between 8th St and 10th St will close beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday and will remain closed until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For additional road closures visit the California International Marathon site.

— Kaelyn De Leon filed this report.