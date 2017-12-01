Sabrina Briggs: The First Black Woman to Become a Sacramento Police Sergeant

SACRAMENTO — Friday afternoon, 21 members of the Sacramento Police Department were promoted during a ceremony at the Crest Theatre.

One of them was Sabrina Briggs.

“I’m honored. I work really hard,” Briggs said.

Briggs is now the first black woman to hold the title of sergeant at department.

The Elk Grove native grew up with relatives in law enforcement. When she was 18, she realized she wanted to wear the badge too.

“I remember when I was 18 I went on my first ride along and I was hooked,” Briggs said.

Briggs says for her, the most meaningful part of the job is connecting with her community.

“At a minimum we make contact with maybe 10 people a day. If I can have a positive impact with those 10 people, then I think I’ve done my job” she told FOX40.

Police Chief Daniel Hahn says he is proud of all of the promotions, but knows Sergeant Briggs is doing something no other black woman has done at the Sacramento Police Department.

“Shes definitely the first, and the first comes with a lot of challenges and first overcoming, so I’m ecstatic and we can overcome that,” Chief Hahn said.

Just a few months ago Chief Hahn was sworn in as the department’s first black police chief. He says Briggs’ accomplishment sends a message to other young women thinking about breaking into this male dominated field.

“I think what she represents is to show people that, even though it’s never been done before, you can do it,” he said.

Briggs hopes to be a positive role model, but says shes simply working hard and doing her job.

“I wanna be the best person I can make my parents proud,” she said. “Make my department proud.”