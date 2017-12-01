Shooting at Bakersfield Heart Hospital; Gunman Shot by Police

BAKERSFIELD — The Bakersfield Police Department said they are currently investigating a shooting that happened at Bakersfield Heart Hospital.

Police say they have shot a suspect. The hospital at 3001 Sillect Ave., near Buck Owens Boulevard and Rosedale Highway, is currently on lockdown.

The police department is clearing the area for other potential threats and will release more information as the story develops.

— Kaelyn De Leon filed this report.