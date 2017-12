Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Two suspects involved in a Stockton pharmacy robbery were arrested Friday night in Sacramento County .

Just before 4 p.m., three men armed with handguns jumped a counter at the Walgreens at 15 West Harding Way, stealing several prescription drugs. They fled the scene in a silver sedan.

Sacramento officers stopped the sedan on Interstate 5, arresting two of the robbery suspects.

The third suspect has not been taken into custody. Authorities report he is a black man in his mid-20s, last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt.