Veteran Runners Return for California International Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Some of the record 11,000 entrants in the California International Marathon began descending on the Sacramento Convention Center to pick up packets and their numbered bibs Friday.

Dozens of sponsor booths with running products were busy as runners got fired up for the race on Wednesday. Experts offered advice to many first time marathoners. But the race also features an elite group of a dozen runners who have run every CIM since its inception in 1983.

"I never envisioned it would become this big an event," said Dr. Steven Polansky.

Dr. Steven Polansky says he never dreamed he would be running in his 35th consecutive CIM, but says he feels he has several more in him -- even at age 71.

"I was doing it for health purposes and I just enjoyed the sport," Dr. Polansky said. "And then after a while it just became a thing, I had to do it, there was no questions."