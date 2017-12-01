Yolo County Public Defender’s Office Holds Winter Clothing Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND -- Behind the doors of the Yolo County Public Defender's Office legal teams were hard at work.

"We like to have the big courtroom wins, but it's the everyday successes and everyday opportunities to help," said Yolo County Public Defender Tracie Olson.

When employees aren't sifting through documents, they're organizing clothes. Every Dec. 1, the Public Defender's Office kicks off their winter clothing drive. The recipients? The clients they represent, and those transitioning from jail into the real world.

"Many of our clients don't have money, or the resources, or the help from family to be clothed for the winter," Olson said.

It's an act of compassion, but also a strategic wrap-around service to prevent clients from getting sick.

"If they miss court, they can be charged with a brand new crime for failing to come to court," Olson said. "So, we want to minimize the obstacles for them. We want to make sure they can be as successful as they can be."

The office asked donors to bring in gently used winter clothes, with their biggest need being men's size large to double extra-large, new socks, underwear, hygiene products and anything that can keep people warm.

"It's a confidence issue. It's a hope issue," Olson said. "We want them to feel successful. They are important."

Important in realizing that they made a mistake, but with the public's support they are able to right their wrongs.

The drive started Friday and will go until March 31, 2018. The Yolo County Public Defender's Office is located at 814 North Street in Woodland and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.