Crash Kills Toll Worker on San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge

Posted 10:08 AM, December 2, 2017, by

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A toll attendant has been killed by a crash on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

California Highway Patrol Officer Vu Williams tells the San Francisco Chronicle a box truck struck several vehicles early Saturday  around 5:08 a.m. and then hit a toll both.

The attendant inside Toll Booth #14 was killed, and the truck driver and a passenger were ejected from the vehicle, suffering serious injuries.

Gov. Jerry Brown says in a statement that the victim was 46-year-old California Department of Transportation employee Si Si Han.

Han worked for Caltrans for more than a decade and is survived by husband Ryan and their 10-year-old daughter Ashly.

Oakland CHP says the truck driver, 32-year-old Daniel Berk, was arrested for vehicular manslaughter and DUI.