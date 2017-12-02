Crash Kills Toll Worker on San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A toll attendant has been killed by a crash on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

California Highway Patrol Officer Vu Williams tells the San Francisco Chronicle a box truck struck several vehicles early Saturday around 5:08 a.m. and then hit a toll both.

The attendant inside Toll Booth #14 was killed, and the truck driver and a passenger were ejected from the vehicle, suffering serious injuries.

Gov. Jerry Brown says in a statement that the victim was 46-year-old California Department of Transportation employee Si Si Han.

Han worked for Caltrans for more than a decade and is survived by husband Ryan and their 10-year-old daughter Ashly.

Oakland CHP says the truck driver, 32-year-old Daniel Berk, was arrested for vehicular manslaughter and DUI.

The driver from the fatal collision at the Toll Plaza, Daniel Berk, 32, out of Foster City, has been arrested for vehicular manslaughter and DUI. — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) December 2, 2017

To clarify, this morning’s collision at the Bay Bridge toll plaza resulted in a single fatality and not two as reported by several media outlets — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) December 2, 2017