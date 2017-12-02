Deputies Search for 2 Suspects who Robbed Carmichael Rite Aid

CARMICHAEL — Officials are searching for at least two suspects wanted in connection to a robbery or attempted robbery of a Carmichael Rite Aid.

The suspects fled the pharmacy at 4010 Manzanita Avenue and are still at large.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies have set a up a perimeter in a Citrus Heights neighborhood after pursuing the suspects’ car. The suspects ran away following the chase, leaving the car behind.

After robbing the pharmacy two suspects took off in this car… police chased them to a nearby neighborhood in Citrus Heights. The suspects left the car behind and ran away on foot @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/7KHGfrpOwj — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) December 3, 2017

It is unclear is the suspects are related to any additional pharmacy robberies in and around the area.

