Video: 2 Women Attack, Rob Victim as She’s Leaving Stockton Boulevard Market

SACRAMENTO — A shocking surveillance video from Nov. 14 shows two women attack another woman and steal from her just as she was leaving a Sacramento market.

The Sacramento Police Department posted the video of the violent encounter Saturday, asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects and their getaway driver.

At the start of the video, a woman is seen walking to her car from a market on Stockton Boulevard at the busy intersection of 47th Avenue. Right as she opens her door, two women with a BB gun approach her then rush to grab her from behind.

The victim is tackled to the ground and dragged around the parking lot by the assailants as a silver Toyota Camry pulls up.

From the other side of the parking lot, two unidentified people, one on a bicycle, confront the suspects as they drag the woman toward the car.

An alternate view of the scene shows the victim either being dragged by or clinging onto one of the attackers as they get into the Toyota. The car speeds away and the victim rolls along the ground, her purse and cellphone with the suspects.

During the course of the attack, the woman, who officials say was almost 50 years old, was hit by her attackers and shot twice in the neck with the BB gun. The video shows that she is able to stand and walk away following the incident.

Sacramento officials are now searching for the assailants. They are described as being black women, one heavy set and the other thin.

The heavy set woman was wearing a black hoodie, orange vest, grey sweatpants and bright blue shoes during the incident. The other suspect was wearing a black and grey hoodie, peach yoga pants and white shoes.

What appeared in the video to have been a getaway car was a late model Camry with a pink license plate frame. A dealer plate on the back of the car had a black background with white writing that read “Autonation.” The driver of the car was also a black woman.

The police department is asking that anyone with information about the attack and robbery call 916-264-5471.