Southwest Flight Out of Sacramento Makes Emergency Landing at LAX

SACRAMENTO — A flight out of Sacramento was forced to make an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday evening.

Pilots on board flight 4046 were forced to land the plane in Los Angeles — they were on their way to Santa Ana in Orange County.

The landing followed reports of a burning smell in the cabin.

The plane landed safely at LAX and was able to get to a gate.

More than a hundred passengers were on board at the time. They got on another plane and continued to Orange County.

The plane with the burning smell was taken out of service and will be investigated.