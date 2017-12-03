Stockton Officers Find Man Shot to Death on South San Joaquin Street

STOCKTON — Stockton detectives launched an investigation Saturday after a man in his 20s was shot to death.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers found an unresponsive man in his 20s on South San Joaquin Street, near the intersection of East Sonora Street.

The man had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The identity of the man and the incidents leading up to his death have not been reported by authorities.

