Acampo School’s Low Enrollment Has District Looking At Other Options

ACAMPO -- The Lodi Unified School District says it is in the "very preliminary stages" in gathering information about the Houston School in Acampo.

Low enrollment at the school has the district considering different options about what to do with the campus.

The thought of the Houston School closing is hard to grasp for parent and PTA treasurer DeDe St. John.

"It's a sad thing," St. John said. "Our kids are scared."

St. John and other parents plan to hold a meeting next Monday to band together before standing before the district board the following day.

"The way I look at it, it feels like they are just sweeping it under the rug until we have no options," St. John said. "I don't want that to happen, so we want to make a stink so that we know that we are heard."

Assistant Superintendent Elondia Lampkin says the district notified parents about the consideration for possible closure a month ago in order to be transparent.