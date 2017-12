Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hugh Groman, Northern California hospitality expert and chef, visits the FOX40 kitchen to whip up three simple holiday hors d'oeuvres all made with pork.

Toast some baguette slices and add pork pate, cornichons and whole grain mustard, then top with homemade pickled onions.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wrap bacon around goat cheese and add some olive oil and plenty of pepper.

Bacon wrapped waterchestnuts are quick and delicious, plus they can be made ahead.