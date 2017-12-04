Dozens Search for Missing Woman after Abandoned Car was Found in Auburn

AUBURN — Sixty people are looking for a missing woman after her car was found near the American River Canyon ridge Sunday.

Sacramento resident Yin Wong’s abandoned car was found in Bowman, just northeast of Auburn.

Teams with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office gathered on the ground and in the air to search for the 33-year-old Monday after a person reported spotting her around 11:20 a.m. Sunday at New Airport Road and Highway 49.

Wong is 5-feet tall and 150 pounds with a stocky build and a “protruding” belly, according to the sheriff’s office. She has a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a shirt with blue stripes and a skirt.

Placer County officials are asking the public to call 530-889-7800 regarding any information about Wong’s whereabouts.