Golf Course Discussion Draws Overflow Crowd in Stockton

STOCKTON -- A standing-room-only crowd came to Stockton City Hall on Monday night in support of the city's two golf courses during a special City Council meeting.

The city of Stockton pays $850,000 per year to maintain Swenson and Van Buskirk golf courses. Mayor Michael Tubbs is proposing ending that subsidy, closing the golf courses and making the land available for mixed-use development, which would include some recreational activities other than golf.

The mayor cites declining interest in golf, the cost of maintaining and upgrading the courses, and the opportunity to bring new jobs and revenue to the city as reasons to repurpose the land.

Monday night's public comment period was dominated by people supporting the golf courses, saying golf has great community benefits that are worth the city's investment.

Some questioned the motives behind the development proposal. Some suggested improving and better promoting and utilizing the courses to generate more revenue out of them. Others point to the importance of the junior program that gives 400 Stockton area kids a healthy activity.

The golf course discussion was listed on the council agenda as an informational and discussion item, not requiring a vote at this time.