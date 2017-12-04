If You Don’t Act Fast, You Might Not Get a Fresh Christmas Tree This Holiday Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- Lamb's Christmas tree lot in Elk Grove is typical of many lots in the area. It says it will run out of trees by the end of next weekend.

The shortage of trees goes back to 2008 when fewer growers planted trees. Lamb's, which grows its own trees, cut back on planting, but operator Jeff Wessel said many newcomers in the business went belly-up causing the shortage that is only now being felt.

Wessel said they didn't want to bring more trees with an early harvest because that would affect next year's crop of trees.

Some growers got their normal number of trees, but numerous lots did not open this year due to the shortage, which will affect selection and quality for shoppers who wait to buy.