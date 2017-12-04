Sacramento Lobbyist Accuses Sitting Assemblymember of Sexual Assault

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento lobbyist has accused Assemblymember Matt Dababneh of sexual assault.

Pamela Lopez had previously described an incident in which she says a sitting lawmaker cornered her in a bathroom and exposed himself to her, but never named the lawmaker until Monday out of fear of retaliation.

Former Capitol staffer Jessica Yas Barker was also present at Monday’s press conference, and said Dababneh regularly made inappropriate comments.

Dababneh, D-Van Nuys, took office in January 2014.

Dababneh’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

