Sutter’s Fort Gets a Makeover

SACRAMENTO -- Sutter's Fort on L Street is getting a makeover thanks to the Friends of Sutter's Fort.

The nonprofit donated more than $100,000 for the interior and exterior renovations.

On Saturday, visit the fort from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for "Hands on History." Get a chance to see the restoration project and enjoy festive fun.

Admission for the event is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 6 to 17 and free for children 5 years old and under. Members get in for free. Find additional information on the Sutter's Fort event page.