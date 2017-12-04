Ventura County Fire Burns 10,000 Acres, One Person Killed

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Powerful winds are driving a fast-moving wildfire that has forced a highway to close and a handful of people to evacuate their homes in Southern California.

Fire officials say one person has been killed in connection to the fire.

#ThomasFire – confirmed 1 Fatality associated with this fire from a automobile accident. #VCFD @VCFD — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) December 5, 2017

Ventura County fire officials say the blaze burned 10,000 acres Monday near Santa Paula, a city of 30,000 people, about 60 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

More than 600 homes have been evacuated.

Thomas Aquinas College a school with about 350 students, has also been evacuated.

Authorities say Ventura, a city of some 850,000 people 12 miles away, is expected to feel the effects of the fire soon.

#ThomasFire – Incident Command expect this fire to impact East Ventura by 1 AM. Updated acreage is now 10,000 acres. #VCFD @VCFD — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) December 5, 2017

Part of Highway 150 was shut down.

The National Weather Service says winds of 43 mph with gusts over 60 mph have been reported in the area and are expected to continue.

Similar winds fanned another wildfire in Riverside County, but evacuation orders for some 20 homes there were called off after firefighters got a foothold against the blaze.

Sheriff’s officials say two structures have burned so far. It wasn’t clear what they were.

#ThomasFire – confirmed 1 Fatality associated with this fire from a automobile accident. #VCFD @VCFD — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) December 5, 2017