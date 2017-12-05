11th Class Inducted into California Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- From a Hollywood icon to a Napa Valley winemaker and a Super Bowl MVP -- there's no shortage of big names in the 11th class of inductees into the California Hall of Fame.

"Feeling excited and honored by this," said writer, director and producer Steven Spielberg.

While the nine recognized Tuesday night, including musician Michael Tilson Thomas and environmentalist Gary Snyder, come from different backgrounds, they all have something in common. They embody the spirit of California.

"They're all great, all seem special," said California's First Lady Anne Gust Brown.

This class joins the ranks of other major influencers like Harrison Ford, Buzz Aldrin and Mark Zuckerberg.

Some of the stars were star struck themselves.

"It feels crazy I got to meet Lucille Ball's granddaughter, who is introducing me, and having binged on 'I Love Lucy' reruns, it's a thrill," said California Hall of Fame inductee Susan Desmond-Hellman.

The annual gala acknowledges those who have made their mark on California history.

Nobel prize-winning chemist Mario Molina says the way to succeed in life, like he has, is simple.

"Find something you like, could be science, and then do it with passion so you can do it very well," Molina said.