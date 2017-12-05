Big Rig Crash in Stockton on I-5 Near Pershing Avenue Slows Traffic

STOCKTON — Traffic is slowed on I-5 and Pershing Avenue in Stockton after a big rig crash that happened around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Three lanes are blocked off on I-5 northbound near the Pershing Avenue exit just before the Stockton water channel.

The accident involved a semi truck and a regular truck, one was trying to merge lanes and for some reason the semi truck ended up swerving and went over the overpass guard rail.

The front portion of the semi is still dangling over the side of the freeway. Debris fell underneath the overpass into an area that looks like a parking lot for people going to the Stockton waterfront.

CHP Stockton says no one was underneath the overpass at the time of the accident.

The driver of the semi somehow was able to get out of the truck on his own. He was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the smaller truck is fine; he stayed on scene.

Caltrans is working with CHP on traffic control right now. Stockton Fire Department is standing by underneath the overpass. Caltrans says it will take at least four hours for them to clear the scene. Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.