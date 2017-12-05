× Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans for 9 New Sacramento Stores

SACRAMENTO — Dunkin’ Donuts says two franchisees are planning a combined nine new locations in the Sacramento area.

Each franchisee, Shiva Developments and NorCal Grub LLC, will open a new store in 2019.

A location was planned at Folsom Boulevard and 59th Street last year, but it never opened. Sacramentans must instead drive to Folsom or Roseville, at least for the time being.

The Sacramento Business Journal reports the company is still planning a store at that location.

The company did not say where the other potential locations would be.