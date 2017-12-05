Health Matters: Stay Healthy During Holiday Travel

Dr. Rajiv Misquitta is in the studio with Simone providing some tips on how to stay healthy during the travel season.
Here are some simple tips to help you navigate the busy season in the healthiest way:
- Take care of yourself. Get a flu shot. Get rest. Try to eat healthy. Practice meditation or yoga for stress.
- Carry hand sanitizer to use while traveling, especially in crowded airports and rest stop bathrooms.
- Keep up your regular exercise routine. Pack a pedometer and explore your destination on foot. Bring a jump rope or exercise band for those times you aren’t able to take a brisk walk. If you are staying in a hotel, swim some laps in the pool or do stretches and light cardio in your room.
- If you are flying, request the plant-based meal option. Lighter foods will keep your stomach calm.
- If you are worried about eating right while traveling or visiting family, track your eating in a food journal. Research has shown that merely writing down what you eat can help prevent overindulgence. Try to eat healthy and nutritious foods, and avoid excessive drinking that will leave you tired.
- Drink plenty of water. The air on airplanes can be very dry and lead to dehydration.
- Avoid stress by expecting delays and increased traffic. Plan ahead and allow extra time. Try to relax and stay calm.
- Take a high-potency multivitamin and/or extra vitamin C to help boost your immune system.