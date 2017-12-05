How to Keep Your Plants Healthy in Cold Temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- As temperatures in the Sacramento region drop, many are wondering how to keep their plants healthy.

Certified Nursery Professional Greg Gayton says you should start thinking about protecting your plants when the temps fall to 45 degrees. Overnight lows in Sacramento area are forecast to be in the mid-30s through the rest of the week.

"There's a lot of plants, a lot of tropicals, a lot of ferns that actually get damaged before freezing," Gayton said. "So 45 is usually the mark when we really start to think about covering."

Plants you should be covering at night are citrus plants, especially lime trees, succulents and ferns.

Gayton advises using frost cloth, not sheets, towels or plastic which can actually transfer cold to the leaf.

"It feels like the fabric softener like you use in the dryer. It actually feels warm to the touch and it doesn't transfer the cold to the leaf," Gayton said.

And just like our skin gets dry in the winter, so do plants, which means they need extra moisture.

"Make sure with these north winds to water your plants because. These north winds dry everything out so you want to make sure that they don't dry out because that will actually increase the damage to your plant from the cold," Gayton told FOX40.

If you do forget to cover your plants, Gayton says one or two days won't hurt much.