Navigate Homebuyer Challenges: Tax Reform and Rising Interest Rates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is talking with CEO,President of Catalyst Mortgage in Sacramento Brandon Haefele about how to navigate the housing market as home shoppers deal with some big-time uncertainty in the housing market, from federal tax reform that could curb some deductions to the strong possibility of another rate hike in the coming weeks. All of this comes as Sacramento-area prices continue to climb, but are rising much slower earlier this year – and sales are slowing with few homes on the market.