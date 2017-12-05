Student Helps Friend Complete Bucket List after Cancer Diagnoses

Simone is in the studio with friends Chris Betancourt and Dillon Hill. Chris was recently re-diagnosed with cancer so Dillon has decided to pause his college education in order to help Chris fulfill his life bucket list.

Chris and Dillon’s bucket list (in no particular order)

Make the rest of the list

Massive game of paintball

100% Achievements in Call of Duty 4

Break a world record

See a baseball game

Be on TV

See Sequoia National Forest

Sing for a large audience

Go to a buffet and eat until they tell me to leave

Meet Burnie Burns

Culture trip to San Francisco

Try the World's Hottest Pepper

Escape room

Lift weights with The Rock

Laser dodging game

Meet and go shooting with Matt from DemolitionRanch /OfftheRanch /VetRanch

Meet Idubbbz

Massive game of dog ball

Film a ‘prank’ video

TP Someone’s House

Help an old lady cross the street

Meet Johnny Depp and listen to some of his amazing stories

Go around and give homeless people food and water ✔️

Smash a Real Guitar

Raft down the river

Host a haunted house

Watch the entire lord of the rings trilogy back to back

Yell really loud in a quiet place ✔️

Have a different car eventually

Christmas Carol

Find love before I die

Have a pillow fight with complete strangers

Go to Yosemite

Befriend a homeless person

Help demolish a house

Swim in a frozen lake

Build a huge beach fort

Fly a plane

Build a huge sandcastle

Road Trip!

Go sky diving

Meet Philip Defranco

Climb a mountain

Paraglide in Lake Tahoe

Order 100 of an item from a fast food place✔️

Light off fireworks in the desert

Winning a carnival game

Live a day as a blind person

Give a speech on something I know nothing about

Ask a store for stuff they do not sell

Get our art published in a Gallery

Go on the world’s longest slide

Meet someone from Reddit✔️

Visit Japan

Hand food to people sitting next to us in traffic

Be on Russian TV

Shoot a grenade launcher in Las Vegas

Be in a movie

Be on Ellen

Eat Matsusaka beef in Japan (suggested by Patron)

Backpack through Europe (suggested by Patron)

Bungee Jump (suggested by Patron)

Dive with sharks (suggested by Patron)

Get matching tattoos (suggested by Patron)

Game with Total Biscuit

Be in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

Go to space

Smash stuff with a steam roller

Try one new food everyday for a week (suggested by Patron)

Go on a tour of Gamers Gift visits

Be in a video game

Host an episode of Vsauce

Be in a car race

Make a music video

Be on Good Mythical Morning

Go to a rope course

Go to Broadway (in honor of Anonymous)

Walk on a fashion runway

Ride an elephant (in honor of Alice Ruggles)