Tree Ornaments & Holiday Gifts

Come visit the Artists’ Collaborative Gallery in Old Sacramento this holiday season. At the gallery you will find unique, one-of-a-kind hand-crafted art that you will not find anywhere else, come find your gifts here! Our member artists live throughout the Sacramento region and they devote time and energy to bring you the highest quality art. Support local art this holiday season!

Our artists media include oil, acrylic, and watercolor paintings, accompanied by photography, glass, ceramics, textiles, gourd, basketry, jewelry and sculpture. Because we are a collaborative we work together to give you beautiful art at the best price!

More info:

Artists' Collaborative Gallery

129 K. St, Sacramento

(916) 444-7125

ArtCollab.com

Facebook: Sac Art Collab