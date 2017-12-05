Woman Donates Kidney to Stranger after Seeing Facebook Post

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio – A woman living in the small town of Southington, Ohio donated her kidney to a stranger after seeing his post seeking a donor on Facebook.

She donated the kidney to a 25-year-old man, according to WJW.

“When I read it, I just felt I wanted to do it,” said Lesley Tietz.

Tietz and her family live about a mile from Joe Dorsey, but the two didn’t meet until after his GoFundMe post was shared on Facebook.

Dorsey found out during his second year of college that he had kidney disease. In September 2016 his condition got worse.

“The doctors then started talking about a kidney transplant,” Dorsey told Fox 8 Monday.

He posted about his search in January 2017. Two months later Tietz read it after her son reposted it.

“I really felt right then that it was the right thing that was supposed to happen and everything from the first step all the way to the end went so easily that you couldn’t argue with it,” Tietz said.

And Tietz responded right when Dorsey needed her the most.

“I had to start going to dialysis,” Dorsey said. “I felt at 25 that I was missing so much. It was difficult.”

On September 20th the kidney transplant took place during an operation at the Cleveland Clinic.

Dorsey is now feeling better and looking forward to his future as a teacher.

“I just love her and appreciate everything she did for me,” Dorsey said. “And I am looking forward to getting a teaching job, getting a house and living the American dream.”

Dorsey's medical bills continue to grow and he isn't able to work yet. A GoFundMe account has been started to help him pay those bills while he heals.