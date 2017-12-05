Women’s Empowerment Holiday Stocking Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is in the studio with Holly Byrom to find out how your donations can help bring smiles to the faces of formerly homeless women and children this holiday season. Women's Empowerment is seeking 250 unstuffed stockings and specific fillers for local infants and toddlers, children, teens and adult women. For the list of items needed, visit www.womens-empowerment.org. Those interested also can donate $35 to have a volunteer elf fill a stocking or donate $15 Target gift cards. Items can be dropped off at 1590 North A Street, Sacramento.

Donated items are needed by December 6.